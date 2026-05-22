Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Texas Rangers are looking to get back up to .500 as they close out their road trip with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

The Rangers scored one run in their first two games on this trip, but then took the finale in Houston and won their final two games in Colorado as well.

On the other hand, the Angels lost the final three games of a four-game set against the A’s to fall to 17-34 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Friday, May 22.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (-101)

Angels +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Rangers -168

Angels +139

Total

7.5(Over -113/Under -107)

Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18 ERA)

Jacob deGrom has been up and down recently. He’s allowed four runs or more in two of his last three starts, but threw seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Cubs in between.

Grayson Rodriguez really struggled in his first start since 2024. He allowed seven runs on as many hits with four walks in 3.2 innings against the Dodgers in his Angels debut.

Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angels Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CWSS, ABTV

Rangers record: 24-25

Angels record: 17-34

Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Burger OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-103)

Jake Burger has been beefing up his stats during a recent hot streak. Since seeing his average drop to a season-low .204 on May 11, he’s gone 13 for 29 (.448) with 6 runs scored and 12 RBI.

Burger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and seven of his last eight while moving up the Rangers’ batting order. He should stay hot against a struggling Angels team, and he’s 1 for 2 with a home run against Rodriguez in his career.

Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Fading the Angels has been very profitable recently, and I’m not going to stop now.

The Rangers have a huge pitching advantage with deGrom against Rodriguez, and the Angels’ offense has been dreadful recently.

I’ll take the Rangers on the moneyline as my best bet, but the -1.5 (-101) is probably worth it to cut down the juice.

Pick: Rangers -168

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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