Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 31
The Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals face off in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon, and the Cardinals will have a rookie on the bump.
Prospect Michael McGreevy will make his Major League debut in this game after posting at 4.45 ERA in 20 starts in AAA this season.
St. Louis is two games out of a playoff spot in the National League, and it was an active team at the deadline, adding Tommy Pham and Shawn Armstrong in deals.
Meanwhile, the defending World Series champions are four games under .500 and way out of the playoff picture in the American League after the trade deadline. Can they go on a huge run over the final two months of the regular season?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this afternoon matchup on Wednesday.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+145)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Rangers: -108
- Cardinals: -112
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rangers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.77 ERA)
- St. Louis: Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rangers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 31
- Time: 2:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest
- Rangers record: 52-56
- Cardinals record: 55-52
Rangers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney: Texas is just 7-14 when Heaney is on the mound this season, and he ranks in just the 45th percentile in expected ERA At 4.06. Still, Heaney has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts. Can he lead Texas to a road win this afternoon?
St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt: The former MVP has not had a great season, but he’s a target in the prop market on Wednesday night – at least when it comes to hits or total bases. Goldy is hitting just .232 overall this season, but against left-handed pitching his slash line is a solid .280/.351/.400. He’s also hitting .304 overall over the last week.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Heaney has not been great in the 2024 season, but he has pitched well over the last two months, posting a 3.13 ERA.
The Rangers have not fared well in Heaney’s starts, but he’s in a great spot to lead them to a win against a St. Louis team that is 29th in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching.
The Cardinals are relying on a rookie in this one, which likely means we’ll see a decent amount of their bullpen (3.63 season ERA). McGreevy hasn’t exactly been lights out in AAA, so I have a hard time betting on him and the Cardinals as slight favorites – even at home.
Sine Heaney has turned in nine outings with three or fewer earned runs since June 1, I think he gives the Rangers a nice floor to pick up the win on Wednesday.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.