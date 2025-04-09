Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday with Cubs ace Shota Imanaga on the mound and aiming to build on a strong start to the 2025 campaign.
After a slow start, the Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games, including two games in this series, to take over first place in the NL Central.
The Rangers have also played well to open this season, going 8-4 in 12 games, and they’ll send Tyler Mahle (1.35 ERA) to the mound this afternoon to compete with Imanaga.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, probable pitchers and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Rangers vs. Cubs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rangers +1.5 (-162)
- Cubs -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +130
- Cubs: -155
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rangers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.35 ERA)
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (2-0, 0.98 ERA)
Rangers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, RSN
- Rangers record: 8-4
- Cubs record: 9-5
Rangers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Mahle OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-105)
No team in Major League Baseball has drawn more walks than the Chicago Cubs this season, and Rangers righty Tyler Mahle has walked six batters in two starts (6.2 innings of work) already in 2025.
Mahle walked four batters in just 1.2 innings in his season debut, and he walked two more batters in his last outing. He’s in the fourth percentile in MLB in walk percentage, according to Statcast.
In his career, Mahle has five seasons where he’s averaged more than three walks per nine innings, so I wouldn't be shocked to see him allow a bunch of free passes this afternoon.
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shota Imanaga UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)
This season, Imanaga has been lights out, allowing just seven hits across three starts (18.1 innings of work).
This is the second straight season that the Cubs lefty has come out of the gates on fire, and I expect that to continue against a Texas team that is 18th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching.
Imanaga has not given up more than four hits in a single start this season.
Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Cubs in this matchup in the opening frames, as Imanaga is far and away the better pitcher in this contest.
So far this season, Imanaga has 0.98 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in three starts, far better than what Mahle has done despite a 1-0 record with Texas.
The Rangers’ offense has not fared well against left-handed pitching to open the 2025 campaign, and the Cubs are rolling right now posting a +32 run differential while ranking fifth in MLB in OPS.
I only want to back the Cubs in the first five innings because I know Imanaga will be in the game. The Cubbies’ bullpen has not been great in the 2025 season, posting a 5.21 ERA.
Pick: Cubs First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160 at DraftKings)
