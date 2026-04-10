Rangers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a weekend set against the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers nearly swept their six-game road trip, but the Blue Jays salvaged a win on Thursday in the series finale after Los Angeles took all three in Washington.

The Rangers are coming off a sweep themselves with three low-scoring wins over the Mariners.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Dodgers on Friday, April 10.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-105)

Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rangers +194

Dodgers -240

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rangers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW33, SNLA

Rangers record: 7-5

Dodgers record: 9-3

Rangers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kumar Rocker OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-117)

Kumar Rocker has a solid ERA through two starts this season, but he’s also danced around some trouble. He allowed six hits in 4.2 IP and 5 IP in his first two starts, and now faces off against one of the best lineups in the league.

In fact, the Dodgers are batting a league-leading .287, which is head and shoulders above the Astros’ in second at .271.

This line should be at least one hit higher, and I’m fairly confident that the Dodgers can rock Rocker tonight at home.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Before the Dodgers’ loss in Toronto on Thursday, they had won five straight games. All five of those victories were by at least two runs, outscoring the Nationals and Blue Jays 49-20 during that winning streak.

Tyler Glasnow gives the Dodgers a huge advantage on the mound over Rocker, and the Rangers’ bats have gone cold. Texas has scored three runs or fewer in each of its last seven games.

Give me the Dodgers to win by margin tonight at home.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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