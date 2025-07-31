Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 31
The Mariners and Rangers enter Thursday’s series finale deadlocked at 57-52, tied for the final AL Wild Card spot in a tightening postseason race. Seattle dropped a 5-4 decision to the A’s on Wednesday but still claimed the series, while Texas avoided a sweep against the Angels with a 6-3 win, powered by Adolis García’s two-run homer.
The Rangers are one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break, going 9-3 in that span, but their overall road struggles (23-32) continue to be a concern. Seattle, meanwhile, has lost two straight and six of its last 13, with the offense posting the league’s worst OPS since the break.
Kumar Rocker (4-4, 5.73 ERA) gets the start for Texas, still seeking consistency in his rookie campaign after a brief mid-season demotion. Opposite him is George Kirby (5-5, 4.50 ERA), who’s looking to rebound after allowing 10 earned runs over his last 17 innings.
Rangers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-150)
- Rangers -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- Mariners (+144)
- Rangers (-172)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-110)
- Under 7.5 (-110)
Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Kumar Rocker (4-4, 5.73 ERA)
- Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 4.50 ERA)
Rangers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV):
- Rangers Record: 57-52
- Mariners Record: 57-52
Rangers vs. Mariners Prop Bet
Adolis Garcia Home Run (+480 at FanDuel)
I’m backing Garcia to go long in today’s Daily Dingers column. He had success against Mariners starter George Kirby, hitting .300 in 21 career plate appearances with one home run and an average exit velocity of 92.5 mph. While Kirby is known for his control and limiting right-handed power — allowing just one homer to righties in 32 innings this season — his 4.50 ERA, 3.56 xFIP, and 8.6% barrel rate suggest he's not immune to mistakes. García’s .227 average may not stand out, but his elite hard-hit (87th percentile) and barrel rates (85th percentile) give him the power profile to take advantage of any misfire.
Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
This line is simply too low. Rocker has yet to find his footing in the majors, entering with a 5.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and ranking in the bottom 10% of MLB pitchers in xERA, barrel rate, and expected batting average. He’s also struggled specifically against Seattle, posting a 4.82 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across two starts this season. While Kirby has dominated the Rangers historically, he’s shown cracks lately, allowing 10 earned runs in his last 17 innings and carrying a 4.50 ERA into this start.
Texas’ offense has quietly improved since the break, going 9-3 and averaging over 4.5 runs per game in that span. Seattle, meanwhile, continues to feature elite power in Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez — all capable of punishing Rocker’s 5th-percentile barrel rate. With both pitchers vulnerable and lineups featuring enough pop to capitalize, this total may prove too low.
Pick: Over 7.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
