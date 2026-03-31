Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Texas Rangers got past the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of their three-game series, winning on Monday night by a score of 5-2. The Rangers are now in sole possession of first place in the AL West at 3-1. They'll look to improve to 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are sitting at 2-2, and with the Blue Jays and Yankees both at 3-1, the O's are going to have to rack up wins to keep pace in the AL East.

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Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+135)

Orioles +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Rangers -130

Orioles +110

Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (+105)

Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Texas: Jacob deGrom, RHP (12-8, 2.97 ERA in 2025)

Baltimore: Zach Eflin, RHP (6-5, 5.93 ERA in 2025)

Rangers vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 3-1

Orioles record: 2-2

Rangers vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet

Jake Burger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)

Jake Burger has gotten off to a hot start to his 2026 season. He's batting .471 with two home runs and a double. Now, he gets to face Zach Eflin, who is coming off a terrible 2025 campaign where he had a 5.93 ERA and a 1.416 WHIP. Burger is in a great spot to keep up his hot start tonight.

Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I can't bet on the Orioles to win during an Eflin start unless he proves to me that he can get back to being a competent pitcher. His 5.93 ERA and 5.64 FIP across 14 starts last season are extremely concerning coming into 2026.

Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom has shown no signs of slowing down, after rocking a 2.97 ERA and a 0.921 WHIP in 2025.

If last season's numbers hold up, this game is a pitching mismatch. I'll back the Rangers to win as road favorites.

Pick: Rangers -130 via Caesars

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