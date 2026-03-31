Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31
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The Texas Rangers got past the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of their three-game series, winning on Monday night by a score of 5-2. The Rangers are now in sole possession of first place in the AL West at 3-1. They'll look to improve to 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the Orioles are sitting at 2-2, and with the Blue Jays and Yankees both at 3-1, the O's are going to have to rack up wins to keep pace in the AL East.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+135)
- Orioles +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Rangers -130
- Orioles +110
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-125)
- UNDER 8.5 (+105)
Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom, RHP (12-8, 2.97 ERA in 2025)
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin, RHP (6-5, 5.93 ERA in 2025)
Rangers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 31
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rangers Sports Network
- Rangers record: 3-1
- Orioles record: 2-2
Rangers vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet
- Jake Burger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)
Jake Burger has gotten off to a hot start to his 2026 season. He's batting .471 with two home runs and a double. Now, he gets to face Zach Eflin, who is coming off a terrible 2025 campaign where he had a 5.93 ERA and a 1.416 WHIP. Burger is in a great spot to keep up his hot start tonight.
Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I can't bet on the Orioles to win during an Eflin start unless he proves to me that he can get back to being a competent pitcher. His 5.93 ERA and 5.64 FIP across 14 starts last season are extremely concerning coming into 2026.
Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom has shown no signs of slowing down, after rocking a 2.97 ERA and a 0.921 WHIP in 2025.
If last season's numbers hold up, this game is a pitching mismatch. I'll back the Rangers to win as road favorites.
Pick: Rangers -130 via Caesars
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets