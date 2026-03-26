Rangers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Texas Rangers had a disappointing 2025 season, finishing at .500 with a record of 81-81. They'll look to return to their 2023 World Series-winning form in 2026, and their season is set to begin this afternoon with an interleague matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies have won the NL East two straight seasons, but have lost in the NLDS both years. Can they get past that mark this season and return to the World Series?

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for today's season-opener.

Rangers vs. Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers +1.5 (-176)

Phillies -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Rangers +128

Phillies -152

Total

OVER 7 (-122)

UNDER 7 (+100)

Rangers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (11-3, 1.73 ERA in 2025)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (13-5, 2.50 ERA in 2025)

Rangers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Rangers record: 0-0

Phillies record: 0-0

Rangers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper 2+ Hits (+240)

Bryce Harper has had a ton of success against Nathan Eovaldi throughout his career. He has faced the Rangers' pitcher 24 times, racking up eight hits for a batting average of .333. I'm going to lean on these career numbers and bet on the Phillies' outfielder to rack up two or more hits tonight.

Rangers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I have no faith in this Rangers team. Despite fighting to a .500 record last season, they rank 26th in the Majors in OPS, well below the Phillies, who had the fourth-best lineup in baseball with an OPS of .759. The Rangers didn't do enough this offseason to make me think we're going to see significant offensive improvement from them in 2026.

I also feel confident backing the Phillies with Sanchez on the mound. He had an 8.0 WAR last season with a 2.50 ERA. Let's trust him in a home start this afternoon.

Pick: Phillies -152 via FanDuel

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