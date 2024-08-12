Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12 (Expect Plenty of Runs)
The Texas Rangers are the defending World Series champions, but they’re in serious danger of missing the playoffs after falling to eight games under .500 with a loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Texas will look to rebound on the road on Monday against a Boston Red Sox team that is six games over .500 but still three games back of the final wild card spot in the American League.
Boston has been elite at the dish since the All-Star break, hitting .289 as a team over the last 30 days while posting the No. 3 OPS in baseball.
With youngster Brayan Bello on the mound, can Boston start this series with a bang on Monday?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this AL matchup.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-180)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +105
- Red Sox: -125
Total
- 9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Rangers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
- Boston: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16 ERA)
Rangers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday. Aug. 12
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rangers record: 55-63
- Red Sox record: 61-55
Rangers vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Tyler Mahle: Mahle made his season debut against the Houston Astros on Aug. 6, tossing five innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 loss. He gave up five hits and struck out two in that matchup. Injuries have really delayed Mahle’s career, as he’s made just six starts since the start of the 2023 season.
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: Devers has been awesome for Boston this season, hitting. 300 with 25 homers and 71 runs batted in across 103 games. Devers has smacked 21 of his home runs against right-handed pitching while slashing .327/.413/.686.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
This game is built for the OVER, especially since the Rangers limited Mahle to just 76 pitches in his 2024 debut.
Texas’ bullpen is awful this season, posting the fourth worst ERA in the league at 4.62, and it’s helped Texas post the ninth-worst ERA in the league this season.
Boston isn’t much better, posting the No. 14 ERA in the league while allowing the eighth-most runs in the league.
The Sox have been an OVER machine, hitting it 56 percent of the time in 2024 (61-48-7).
With Bello on the mound, I expect Texas’ offense to thrive on Monday as well. Not only does Bello have an ERA north of 5.00, but he’s given up at least three runs in 13 of his 21 starts, posting just three total starts with one or fewer earned runs allowed.
In 13 of Bello’s starts, Boston has combined with its opponent for 10 or more runs. I wouldn’t be shocked to see that happen in this series opener.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.