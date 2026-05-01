Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers are both looking to keep the momentum going after getting wins last time out. They also had tough stretches prior to those victories.

The Rangers and Tigers had both lost four of five games before winning their last games. One of these teams will make it two wins in a row when they open up a three-game set on Friday night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Tigers on Friday, May 1.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+157)

Tigers +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Rangers -102

Tigers -118

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rangers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore has had an up-and-down start to the year in Texas. The southpaw allowed 7 ER in 21 IP across his first four starts before giving up 8 ER in 10 IP in his last two outings.

Jack Flaherty is coming off his worst start of the season so far. He allowed six runs on five hits (three home runs) in just two innings against the Reds last time out.

Rangers vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): RSN, DSN

Rangers record: 15-16

Tigers record: 16-16

Rangers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115)

It’s taken a few years, but Josh Jung might finally be living up to his potential. The former top prospect is batting .317 with a .925 OPS through 28 games, which is well over his career .260 average and .740 OPS.

The third baseman has 12 runs scored and 17 RBI as well, which has helped him go OVER 1.5 HRR in 63% of his games this season.

Jung has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in two straight games, eight of his last nine, and 11 of his last 13 contests. He’s been moving up the lineup for the Rangers, giving him plenty of opportunities to rack up the runs and RBI.

Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams has played particularly well recently, especially when it comes to scoring runs.

The Rangers have scored four runs or fewer in each of their last six games, totalling just 13 runs in that span. The Tigers have been a bit better with 28 runs in their last six games, but 16 of those came in two contests.

While I don’t have a ton of confidence in either pitcher, neither team has been able to score runs with consistency this season. I’ll take the UNDER tonight at a pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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