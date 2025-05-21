Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Texas Rangers are in danger of falling back to .500 on the season if they're unable to get past the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. The Yankees won the series-opener on Tuesday, beating them by a final score of 5-2.
Meanwhile the Yankees, winners of two straight, are trying to continue to separate themselves at the top of the AL East. They hold a 4.5-game lead on the Boston Red Sox ahead of today's games.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this American League showdown.
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+152)
- Yankees +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Rangers -102
- Yankees -116
Total
- 7.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Rangers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Rangers Record: 25-24
- Yankees Record: 28-19
Rangers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom, RHP (4-1, 2.29 ERA)
- New York: Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (1-0, 3.70 ERA)
Rangers vs. Yankees Best Prop Bet
- Jacob deGrom OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137) via Caesars
The Yankees have been the best team in the Majors in terms of forcing walks. Over the past 30 days, they have drawn a walk on 11.0% of their plate appearances, 0.7% more than any other team. That could lead to Jacob deGrom walking at least a couple of batters tonight. He has already walked 2+ batters in three starts this season.
Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
With Jacob deGrom set as the Rangers' starting pitcher, I'm going to take the UNDER in this game. deGrom stumbled to start the season but he's found his form lately, not allowing more than two earned runs in six straight starts.
Not only do the Rangers have an ace on the mound, but their offense hasn't been strong this season. The Rangers are 22nd in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days.
Ryan Yarbrough, another strong starter, will be on the mound for the Yankees. He will be making his third start of the season after allowing a combined three earned runs in 9.0 innings pitched.
Don't be surprised if we see a low-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-106)
