Raphael Collignon vs. Ben Shelton Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

American Ben Shelton is looking to advance to the third round of the French Open on Thursday morning, and he’s set to face Belgium’s Raphael Collignon in Round 2 at 10 a.m. EST.

This is the first appearance at Roland Garros for Collignon, who was a third-round exit at the U.S. Open in 2025 and a first-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this season. This is just the fourth Grand Slam appearance for the 24-year-old, and he has a rather tough matchup against the No. 5 player in the world.

Shelton won in straight sets in Round 1 against Daniel Merida Aguilar while Collignon took down Aleksandar Vukic in three sets, including a third-set tiebreak, in his first-round match.

This is the first-ever meeting between these two players, and Shelton is favored in the latest odds to advance.

Here’s a look at those odds, each player’s history at Roland Garros and my prediction for Thursday’s second-round match.

Raphael Collignon vs. Ben Shelton Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Raphael Collignon: +173

Ben Shelton: -223

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Raphael Collignon vs. Ben Shelton How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Raphael Collignon vs. Ben Shelton History and French Open Performance

Raphael Collignon

Collignon has never appeared at Roland Garros in singles play, and he’s only won two first-round matches in four Grand Slam appearances.

Yet, he has some pretty favorable odds (+173) against Shelton, who has made three quarterfinal appearances in his last five Grand Slams.

Collignon needed just three sets to get out of Round 1, winning 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 against Vukic.

Ben Shelton

Last year, Shelton was knocked out in the fourth round at Roland Garros, his best finish at the event in his career. He had a third-round exit in 2024 and a first-round exit back in 2023.

Shelton was on his game in the first round against Merida Aguilar, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, but his odds for this second-round match suggest that it’ll be a lot tougher.

The American has at least made the third round of every Grand Slam event since the U.S. Open back in 2023.

Raphael Collignon vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Pick

I think this is a pretty shocking price for Shelton, who has not been knocked out prior to the third round in each of his last 10 Grand Slam appearances.

The American is one of the best servers in the world, and he should be able to lean on his experience against Collignon, who is coming off the first match of his career at Roland Garros.

Collignon is just 16-19 in his professional career, so it’s shocking that these odds (-223) translate to just a 69.04 percent chance that Shelton will advance.

While I am not sold on betting on Shelton to win in straight sets, I don’t mind laying this moneyline price since it is one of the shorter ones that you’ll see for a top-five player in the world.

Collignon has just one second-round win in a Grand Slam in his career, and he’s facing an uphill battle since Shelton has continuously gotten better in the French Open over the last three years.

Pick: Shelton Moneyline (-223 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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