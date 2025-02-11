Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 11
The 76ers and Raptors meet on Tuesday night as Philadelphia tries to play themselves into the postseason mix.
The Sixers have been up and down all season, as injuries have derailed any momentum for the roster. However, can the team start a second-half surge on Tuesday night at home against the lowly Raptors?
Philadelphia is a big favorite in this one, a situation where the team has failed to come through for bettors this season. How should we bet this one?
Raptors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors: +9 (-110)
- 76ers: -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +320
- 76ers: -405
Total: 226 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Raptors vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Philadelphia, TSN
- Raptors Record: 16-37
- 76ers Record: 20-32
Raptors vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Jonathan Mogbo - ankle - probable
- Gradey Dick - neck - probable
- Brandon Ingram - ankle - OUT
- Jakob Poeltl - hip - OUT
- RJ Barrett - concussion - OUT
- P.J. Tucker - trade - OUT
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid - injury management - questionable
- Eric Gordon - wrist - questionable
- Kyle Lowry - hip - OUT
Raptors vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes OVER 5.5 Assists (-140)
The Sixers' defense has been shaky all season, and this matchup should suit Barnes nicely, the team’s lead guard.
Barnes averages more than 12 potential assists per game this season while the Sixers have allowed the seventh most assists per game.
This is right around his averages both short and long-term, Barnes averages north of six assists per game over the last five games.
In a game that may feature limited defense, expect Barnes to do a ton of creation for this Raptors squad.
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid OVER 27.5 Points (-122)
Embiid is questionable for this one with his lingering knee injury, but if he plays, expect him to dominate against a poor Raptors frontcourt.
In three games this month, Embiid has averaged 26 points in 31 minutes, but this is an incredibly advantageous matchup for the former MVP.
Toronto moved Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline and is set to be without big man Jakob Poeltl in this one, leaving only Jonathan Mogbo, Chris Boucher and Ulrich Chomche to guard Embiid.
If he goes, expect him to have a big night scoring.
Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
In the three games that Embiid has played since returning from injury in February, the Sixers have gone over the total.
While the big man’s status is always fickle, and this being the first game of a back-to-back, the expectation as of this writing is that he will play in this one.
With that in mind, I’m going to go over yet again.
Embiid’s defense has been poor since returning as his mobility has been hampered due to his bulky knee, but his offense remains elite as he draws a great matchup against the short-handed Raptors front court.
The Raptors' offense is far from elite, bottom 10 in points per 100 possessions this season, but with the Sixers' inability to get stops with Embiid on the floor, I’m willing to go over this total that implies an average scoring game.
PICK: OVER 226 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
