Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
Before the 2024-25 season started, who would’ve expected that the NBA Cup matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks would feature the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference?
Not many.
Milwaukee is off to a terrible start, blowing a 17-point lead to the Boston Celtics on Sunday to fall to 2-8. Now, it doesn’t have Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) on Tuesday night.
The Bucks are hoping to turn things around against a Toronto team that is without Scottie Barnes and has dealt with a bunch of injuries early on in the 2024-25 campaign, but a lot is going to fall on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shoulders.
Let’s break down the odds, injuries, players to watch and my best bet for this NBA Cup matchup.
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +7.5 (-108)
- Bucks -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +245
- Bucks: -305
Total
- 227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, TSN
- Raptors record: 2-9
- Bucks record: 2-8
Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- DJ Carton – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Immanuel Quickley – questionable
- Garrett Temple – doubtful
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
Raptors vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Toronto Raptors
Immanuel Quickley: After missing time with an injury early in the season, Immanuel Quickley returned for the Raptors in their last two games, scoring 33 total points and dishing out eight assists. Quickley will need to help fill the void scoring the ball with Scottie Barnes out, especially since the Raptors gave him a major contract this past offseason.
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Bucks have been awful to start this season, but Antetokounmpo has done just about everything he can to keep them alive. The star forward is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. He should have another big game against a Toronto team that has one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA this season.
Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
It’s extremely hard to bet on either of these teams to cover the spread given their struggles – and injury issues – so far this season.
So, I’m looking to the prop market for my best bet.
Giannis should be in line for a huge role on offense, and Toronto (30th in defensive rating) is one of the best matchups he could have tonight.
So far this season, Giannis has four games with more than 32.5 points, and he may take a season-high in shot attempts on Tuesday with Dame out. Overall, Giannis is averaging 21.2 shots per game, and he attempted 29 (!!) in a 43-point performance against the Celtics on Sunday.
Toronto has not defended the paint well – 25th in opponent points in the paint per game – and not having Barnes takes away one player who would potentially match up with Giannis tonight.
Expect the Bucks star to have a massive game in an attempt to get his team on track.
Pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
