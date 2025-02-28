Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
Somehow, someway, the Chicago Bulls are still the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference despite losing eight of their last 10 games.
In fact, they have a 1.5-game lead on the Brooklyn Nets (the No. 11 seed) entering Friday’s contest with the Toronto Raptors.
As bad as the Raptors have been – they’ve lost eight of their last 10 games and are 29th in net rating over that stretch – they are just five games out of the No. 10 seed in a weak Eastern Conference.
On Friday, the Bulls are favored at home, but can we trust them given the struggles from both of these teams in the 2024-25 season?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s contest.
Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +1.5 (-110)
- Bulls -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +102
- Bulls: -122
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN
- Raptors record: 18-41
- Bulls record: 23-36
Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Garrett Temple – out
- AJ Lawson – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jalen Smith questionable
- Nikola Vucevic – doubtful
- Patrick Williams – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Raptors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER Points.
The Raptors guard is really starting to come into his own as of late, scoring 18 or more points in five of his last seven contests.
With Scottie Barnes questionable on Friday night, Quickley could be in line for a bigger role in the Toronto offense. Injuries have derailed IQ’s season-long numbers, but he’s proven over this recent stretch that he’s a threat to score 20 or more points on a nightly basis with seven straight games of 11 or more field goal attempts.
Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
My pick for this game is pretty simple, as both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating and the bottom five in the league in net rating over their last 10 games.
Chicago, which plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, allows over 120 points per game and the Raptors aren’t much better, giving up over 116.
While neither of these offenses is elite, I have a hard time trusting either defense to shut down the other, especially if the Bulls keep playing at such a rapid pace.
Even though the UNDER has hit in one more the Bulls’ home games this season, Chicago has combined for at least 238 points in three straight games and at least 235 points in all but two games this month.
Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
