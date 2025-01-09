Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
The Cleveland Cavaliers keep on winning.
On Wednesday, Cleveland pulled out a huge win at home over the Oklahoma City Thunder – the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – to improve to 32-4 on the season. The Cavs are on a 70-plus win pace, and they’ve won each of their last 11 games heading into Thursday’s contest with the Toronto Raptors.
Both of these teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, as Toronto lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Even with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley all healthy, the Raptors have suffered back-to-back blowout losses to Eastern Conference contenders (Milwaukee and New York).
Can they bounce back tonight as 15-point underdogs?
It’s going to be tough, as the Cavs are the best team in the NBA against the spread this season at 26-10.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Thursday.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +15 (-108)
- Cavs -15 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +800
- Cavs: -1350
Total
- 235 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Ohio
- Raptors record: 8-29
- Cavs record: 32-4
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
Immanuel Quickley has appeared in Toronto’s last four games after missing a significant chunk of time with an elbow injury, putting up 16.3 points, 8.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in those contests.
He’s cleared 8.5 rebounds and assists in two of those games – both of which where he had double-digit dimes. On Wednesday, IQ finished with eight rebounds and assists in a loss to New York.
As he continues to work himself back into game shape, I think Quickley is worth a bet in this prop, especially since he has some big assist numbers in his few games this season. He could clear this on assists alone, and the former first-round pick is averaging 2.6 rebounds per game that should help raise his floor when it comes to this prop.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been in a shooting slump over his last three games:
- @ Dallas: 15 points (5-for-11 FG)
- vs. Charlotte: 19 points (8-for-16 FG)
- vs. OKC: 11 points (3-for-16 FG)
However, I think this is a great bounce-back spot for him against a Toronto team that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating. The Raptors allowed Mitchell to score 21 points (on 14 shots) on opening night and 26 points (on 10-of-18 shooting) in their last meeting. With this prop dropping this low, it’s time to buy Mitchell, who is still averaging 22.9 points per game.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Toronto is the worst road team in the NBA this season, going 1-16 straight up and 8-9 against the spread, posting an average scoring margin of -11.4 points per game in those contests.
Now, it has to go on the road to face the best team in the NBA against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
Sometimes it’s as simple as not overthinking a bet. I can’t justify betting on the Raptors in this spot, especially after they were blown out by a struggling New York Knicks team on Wednesday.
Cleveland is rolling, winning 11 in a row, and it has a net rating of +15.8 (!!) over its last 10 games. Not only that, but the Cavs 14-6 against the spread as a home favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +13.6 points per game in those matchups.
I’ll trust the Cavs to stay hot on Thursday.
Pick: Cavs -15.5 (-108)
