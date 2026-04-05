Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

The No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference is in sight for the Boston Celtics, as they hold a 2.5-game lead on the New York Knicks with five games left in the regular season.

Since Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returned to the lineup, Boston is 11-2 when he plays, and it’s looking to continue that run on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

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The C’s are the favorite to make the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference, and their stock has been rising for over a month with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers all dealing with injuries or clear flaws ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are falling in the standings, dropping out of the No. 5 seed and into the play-in conversation ahead of the final week of regular season action. Scottie Barnes and company would love a win on Sunday to make a push for the No. 6 seed, but they’re set as underdogs on the road in this matchup.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for this divisional battle.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +9.5 (-105)

Celtics -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors: +350

Celtics: -455

Total

221.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Raptors vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Raptors record: 43-34

Celtics record: 52-25

Raptors vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn -- out

Immanuel Quickley -- out

Celtics Injury Report

Nikola Vucevic -- questionable

Raptors vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 22.5 Points (-114)

Tatum is coming into his own since returning from an Achilles injury, averaging 26.5 points per game over his last four games, raising his season average to 21.4 points per game.

The key? Tatum is shooting the ball at a much higher clip, knocking down 44.0 percent of his shots from the field and 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers. He’s now cleared 22.5 points in four games in a row, and I think he’s worth a look to keep that up on Sunday.

Even though Tatum started on a minutes restriction, he’s playing 31.5 minutes per game and taking over 18 shots per night this season.

That gives him quite the floor against this Toronto team, which has been pretty shaky (20-28) against teams that are .500 or better this season.

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston has a chance to sweep the season series on Sunday afternoon, and I think the C’s are in a solid spot to make that happen.

Boston is 15-16 against the spread as home favorites, but it has posted an average scoring margin of +8.3 points in those games. Plus, it has two wins by eight points and one win by 16 points against Toronto in the 2025-26 season.

Since the All-Star break, Boston has a net rating of +9.5 (fifth in the NBA) while the Raptors clock in at 11th (+4.8). The Raptors are over .500 on the road, but they’ve struggled against teams that are .500 or better (20-28) which has led to a pedestrian 11-9 ATS record as road underdogs.

With Boston at full strength and Tatum rounding into form, I’ll lay the points with the C’s in this regular-season finale between these teams.

Pick: Celtics -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.