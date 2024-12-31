Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31)
Are the Boston Celtics in a slump?
Boston has dropped five of its last 10 games and three of its last four heading into a New Year’s Eve matchup with the banged up and struggling Toronto Raptors.
The C’s couldn’t handle the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling to 23-9 on the season – just ahead of the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the East.
Meanwhile, Toronto has dropped 10 games in a row, falling to 7-25 on the season and a dreadful 1-14 straight up on the road.
The Raptors are somehow still 8-7 against the spread in those road games, but they’re still down Immanuel Quickley (elbow) in this matchup.
Can Joe Mazzulla’s squad get back on track as a massive home favorite?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this New Year’s Eve clash.
Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +16.5 (-108)
- Celtics -16.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +950
- Celtics: -1650
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, TSN
- Raptors record: 7-25
- Celtics record: 23-9
Raptors vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Gradey Dick – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Bruno Fernando – questionable
- Davion Mitchell – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Raptors vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
Barnes is averaging 19.9 points per game this season, but he should be in line for some increased usage with both Barrett and Quickley sidelined on Tuesday night.
The All-Star forward does have 21 or more points in eight of his 19 games this season, and I expect him to get all the looks he can handle as Toronto tries to pull off a massive upset.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
The reigning NBA Finals MVP has been on a hot streak as of late, scoring 31 or more points in three of his last four games.
Brown is averaging 24.9 points per game this season, so we’re simply asking him to reach his season average against a Toronto team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating.
JB dropped 27 points on just 16 shots in the C’s win over Toronto earlier this season.
Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between the C’s and Raptors this season went to overtime, but Boston pulled out a three-point win – the ninth straight victory by the C’s in this series.
Still, I’m shocked to see Toronto set as such a massive underdog in a game that it will have Scottie Barnes. Overall, the Raptors are 5-14 straight up with Barnes in the lineup and just 2-11 without him.
Losing RJ Barrett in this game certainly hurts, but Boston hasn’t exactly been playing its best basketball as of late. Not only that, but the C’s are just 6-12 against the spread as a home favorite in the 2024-25 season, posting an average margin of +7.7 points in those games.
The Celtics should win this game, but 16.5 points is a ton to give any team. So far this season, Toronto is 19-12-1 against the spread overall, including a 2-0 mark when set as an underdog of 15 points or more.
Pick: Raptors +16.5 (-108)
