Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Charlotte Hornets return home to face off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Charlotte finished its road trip with upset wins in Chicago and Oklahoma City after a one-point loss in Milwaukee. The Hornets are now 4-3 in their last seven games, but still 13-23 on the year.
The Raptors have also won their last two games, both over the Hawks, and are 4-1 in their last five. They’ve been solid overall this year at 22-15, including 10-7 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -1.5 (-112)
- Hornets +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -122
- Hornets: +102
Total
- 231.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Raptors vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FDSN SE-CHA
- Raptors record: 22-15
- Hornets record: 13-23
Raptors vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Mo Bamba – out
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Moussa Diabate – probable
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – out
- Brandon Miller – probable
- Mason Plumlee – out
- Tidjane Salaun – questionable
- KJ Simpson – out
- Grant Williams – out
Raptors vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
The Raptors are one of the best teams in the league in limiting assists, allowing just 24.8 per game – the fourth-fewest in the NBA.
LaMelo Ball has already felt that twice this season, being held to three dimes last month and five a week before that. He did have eight in their first meeting, to be fair, but he’s been trending downward as of late.
Ball had just two assists in Oklahoma City on Monday and has gone six straight games with seven assists or fewer. I don’t see him getting to eight assists against a tough Toronto team tonight.
Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
The first three meetings between these two teams had 218, 229 (in overtime), and 197 total points. All three easily went under the total of 242.5, 233.5, and 230.5.
We once again have a total set in the 230s, and I’ll happily take the under tonight.
The under is 23-14 in Toronto games this season and 22-14 for the Hornets. This total is simply set too high, and we already have a three-game sample size of unders for this matchup.
Pick: Under 231.5 (-116)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.