Raptors vs. Jazz NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 17 (Jazz Overvalued)
The Utah Jazz entered the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League as the favorite to win it all, but they’ve been extremely disappointing over their first two games.
Utah barely beat the Dallas Mavericks (it won by one) before it lost by 12 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Walker Kessler and Keyonte George have not played in Vegas, which certainly limits the Jazz’s ceiling, yet they’re just 2.5-point dogs to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
Toronto is 2-0 so far in Las Vegas, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. While neither of those teams is stacked with young talent, the Raptors aren’t either.
Former first-round picks Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji are the two highest profile players on the Toronto roster, but only three players were in double figures in the 84-81 win over Denver.
Can the Raptors improve to 3-0? Or, will Utah finally show why oddsmakers were so high on it entering Vegas?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday’s matchup.
Raptors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors -2.5 (-110)
- Jazz +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -142
- Jazz: +120
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Raptors record: 2-0
- Jazz record: 1-1
Raptors vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Toronto Raptors
Gradey Dick: A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dick had a disastrous performance against Denver, shooting 2-for-9 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3 on his way to just four points. Despite that, the Raptors still were able to win the game, and I’d be shocked to see the sharpshooter struggle that badly again on Wednesday.
Utah Jazz
Cody Williams: A lottery pick this offseason, Williams has put together a couple of solid games in Las Vegas, finishing with 14 points, two boards, one assist, one steal and two blocks in the Jazz’s loss to the Kings on Monday. He played a team-high 31 minutes in that game and is the best choice to lead Utah in scoring tonight.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I’m not sold on the Jazz this summer, even though they still have a ton of draft talent (Williams, Taylor Hendricks, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski) on the roster.
Hendricks did not make a shot from the field in the loss to the Kings, and Utah decided to sit Brice Sensabaugh and Kenny Lofton Jr. – two players with a lot of NBA experience – in that game.
If that continues, I’m not sold on this Jazz team winning behind all of its youngsters.
For Toronto, Dick and Agbaji have to play better, but the Raptors didn’t need much out of them to take down a Denver team that has Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett playing this summer.
The Raptors also blew out OKC, a sign that they can win big if they’re clicking on the offensive end.
Utah is 0-2 against the spread in Las Vegas, and I expect that to continue tonight.
Pick Raptors Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
