Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23
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The Toronto Raptors are right back in action after an upset loss in Phoenix on Sunday night. That was the second straight loss for the Raptors after winning three straight.
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz had a day off after a home loss to the 76ers. The Jazz have lost five of their last six games to fall to 21-50 on the season.
The Raptors beat the Jazz 107-100 in Toronto back on February 1.
The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -12.5 (-105)
- Jazz +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raptors -800
- Jazz +550
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 23
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): SN, KJZZ
- Raptors record:
- Jazz record: 21-50
Raptors vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – Questionable
- Collin Murray-Boyles – Questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – Out
- Keyonte George – Out
- Blake Hinson – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Walker Kessler – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Raptors vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
Ace Bailey is breaking out in a big way this month. The fifth overall pick has already made 35 3- pointers in nine games this month, equalling his total from 23 games in January and February.
Bailey has made OVER 2.5 3-pointers in three straight games, shooting 16 of 43 (37.2%) from beyond the arc, and in five of his last seven contests (31 for 75). I’ll back the hot hand against a tired Raptors squad.
Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I have to fade the Raptors in the second half of a back-to-back. They’re 5-7 against the spread in this situation this season, and lost in New Orleans by 11 as -2.5 favorites after a loss in Houston the night before earlier this month.
The Jazz are 19-17 against the spread at home and made it competitive in Toronto last month. Give me Utah plus the points at home tonight.
Pick: Jazz +12.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop