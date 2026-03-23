Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

The Toronto Raptors are right back in action after an upset loss in Phoenix on Sunday night. That was the second straight loss for the Raptors after winning three straight.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz had a day off after a home loss to the 76ers. The Jazz have lost five of their last six games to fall to 21-50 on the season.

The Raptors beat the Jazz 107-100 in Toronto back on February 1.

The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -12.5 (-105)

Jazz +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors -800

Jazz +550

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): SN, KJZZ

Raptors record:

Jazz record: 21-50

Raptors vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles – Questionable

Jazz Injury Report

Isaiah Collier – Out

Keyonte George – Out

Blake Hinson – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kessler – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Raptors vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Ace Bailey is breaking out in a big way this month. The fifth overall pick has already made 35 3- pointers in nine games this month, equalling his total from 23 games in January and February.

Bailey has made OVER 2.5 3-pointers in three straight games, shooting 16 of 43 (37.2%) from beyond the arc, and in five of his last seven contests (31 for 75). I’ll back the hot hand against a tired Raptors squad.

Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I have to fade the Raptors in the second half of a back-to-back. They’re 5-7 against the spread in this situation this season, and lost in New Orleans by 11 as -2.5 favorites after a loss in Houston the night before earlier this month.

The Jazz are 19-17 against the spread at home and made it competitive in Toronto last month. Give me Utah plus the points at home tonight.

Pick: Jazz +12.5 (-115)

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