Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

It’s been a disappointing 2025-26 season for the Orlando Magic, as they are just two games over .500 and hovering around the play-in tournament field in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando will take on a team that it is chasing in the standings on Friday, as the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes hit the road for this matchup.

Toronto is coming off a loss on Wednesday to the New York Knicks, dropping it back to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors are still in a good spot this season, sitting nine games over .500 ahead of their 50th game.

Orlando remains without Franz Wagner (ankle) in this matchup, a major blow as the team has yet to really see what he, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs can do together. The Magic are in danger of being a first-round exit in this year’s playoffs, but there is still time for them to make a push for a better spot in the East.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop pick and a prediction for Friday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Raptors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +1 (-110)

Magic -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: -102

Magic: -116

Total

220.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Raptors vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Raptors record: 29-20

Magic record: 24-22

Raptors vs. Magic Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Alijah Martin – out

Jakob Poeltl – out

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – out

Colin Castleton – out

Raptors vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are predictions based on past player performance.

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Suggs UNDER 3-Pointers Made

Suggs recently returned to action from a knee injury, but he has not shot the ball well, knocking down just two of his 16 shots from beyond the arc over a three-game stretch.

This season, the former lottery pick is shooting 30.9 percent from beyond the arc, and he has a tough matchup against the Raptors, who are No. 2 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Suggs is coming closer to his usual minutes – he played nearly 30 in his last game – but he’s made one or fewer 3-pointers in nearly half of his games (12 of 26) this season.

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Magic are in the middle of an awful stretch, ranking 26th in the NBA in net rating (-6.9) over their last 10 games. They’ve gone three games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and they’re just 9-12 against the spread at home.

So, can we trust them against this Raptors team that has exceeded expectations to this point?

I’m not buying it, especially since Toronto is 10-4 against the spread as a road dog and 15-10 against the spread on the road overall. The Raptors, despite a recent loss to New York, are still firmly in the mix for a top-two seed in the East, and they are No. 6 in defensive rating this season.

Toronto’s size should help it defend Banchero and Bane on the wing, and it did win the lone meeting between these teams in late December.

With Orlando’s season trending in the wrong direction, I’ll back the Raptors to cover on Friday.

Pick: Raptors +1 (-110 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.