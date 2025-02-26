Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers dropped their last game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, but they have a favorable matchup at home on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
This game is the second night of a back-to-back for the Raptors after they lost by 10 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Toronto has done some good things for bettors as a home underdog, but it has just five wins overall on the road (5-21), making it an extremely tough team to trust in this matchup.
With the Pacers jockeying for position in the East with the Milwaukee Bucks (Indiana has been in the mix for the No. 4 seed), this game feels like a must-win at home.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Raptors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +9.5 (-110)
- Pacers -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +350
- Pacers: -455
Total
- 238 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indiana, TSN
- Raptors record: 18-40
- Pacers record: 32-24
Raptors vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- TJ McConnell – questionable
Raptors vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-110)
I’m going back to the well with this Immanuel Quickley prop after he picked up six rebounds in Tuesday’s loss against the Boston Celtics.
Quickley has at least four rebounds in five of his last seven games, clearing this number in three straight contests with at least seven boards in every game. This is a solid matchup for the Raptors overall on the glass, as Indiana loves to push the pace and ranks just 19th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for this game, and I’m not buying him with his assist prop juiced up all the way to 9.5 on Wednesday night.
Haliburton is averaging 8.7 assists per game this season, and he’s failed to clear 9.5 dimes in both of his matchups with this Toronto team, picking up six and four assists in those matchups. The Raptors ranks 10th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Hali is usually one of the best passers in the league, but he’s only cleared 9.5 assists in two games since Jan. 12. Those games just happen to be his last two matchups. I’m not buying him doing that for a third straight game on Wednesday.
Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Even though Toronto lost at home against Boston on Monday night, I think it may be undervalued a bit on the road on Wednesday.
Yes, the Raptors only have five road wins this season, but they are 14-11 against the spread as road underdogs and are facing an Indiana team that could be without its best player (Haliburton, questionable) in this matchup.
The Raptors have also thrived on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 6-4 against the spread.
Indiana is coming off a tough loss to Denver, and it ranks in the middle of the pack in net rating (13th) over its last 10 games. While the Pacers likely win this game, Toronto could hang around if Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley suit up on Wednesday night.
Pick: Raptors +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
