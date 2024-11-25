Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Detroit Pistons have dropped three games in a row, falling to 3-5 at home and 7-11 overall, heading into Monday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors are off to a slow start – partially due to injuries to Scottie Barnes (who has since returned) and Immanuel Quickley – in the 2024-25 season. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Raps, who lost by double digits against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
The Pistons have fallen to the No. 9 seed in the East on this three-game skid, but oddsmakers have them favored at home in this one.
Toronto may be one of the worst teams in the NBA right now, but it is 3-1 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Let’s dive into the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Raptors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +5 (-110)
- Pistons -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +170
- Pistons: -205
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, TSN
- Raptors record: 4-13
- Pistons record: 7-11
Raptors vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – doubtful
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Cole Swider – out
Raptors vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Prop Bets
- Scottie Barnes OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Barnes may not play on the second night of a back-to-back, but if he does, I love his points and assists prop.
With Quickley missing time, Barnes has returned to a major playmaking load, racking up 13 assists in two games since returning. He’s also scored 17 and 18 points in his two games back. Barnes played over 34 minutes on Sunday – a sign that he’s ready to return to his usual workload – finishing with 25 points and assists.
If he continues to pass the ball at a high level, this is a solid value against Detroit.
Detroit Pistons Prop Bets
- Jaden Ivey UNDER 5.5 Assists (-142)
Cade Cunningham is doubtful for this game, which means guard Jaden Ivey should see a bigger role on offense going forward.
Ivey finished with 19 points, seven boards and two dimes without Cunningham on Saturday against Orlando, and I’m actually fading his assists prop in this matchup.
Ivey has just three games where he’s cleared 5.5 assists this season, averaging 4.2 per game. He only had two in Cunningham’s first game out of the lineup, and I’m not sold on Ivey taking on a massive playmaking load in this matchup.
Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Before betting on a side in this game, bettors are going to want to check the injury report for Toronto to see if Barnes, RJ Barrett and other key rotation players will be in action tonight.
But, if they are, I like the Raptors to at least cover in this matchup.
Toronto has been solid on the second night of a back-to-back this season, going 3-1 against the spread, and I’m not sold on the Pistons covering any number without their best player (Cunningham).
Detroit has also dropped three games in a row, coming back to earth after a strong start to the season.
The Pistons are just 2-4 against the spread as a favorite this season, and they’re still just 18th in the league in net rating.
Take the points tonight.
Pick: Raptors +5 (-110)
