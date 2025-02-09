Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 9
The Houston Rockets may be in trouble in the Western Conference.
One of the surprise teams of the 2024-25 season, Houston was a top-three seed in the East for most of the campaign behind an impressive young core.
However, a six-game losing streak – and injuries to Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. – has hurt Houston’s playoff chances.
The Rockets have dropped to fifth in the West, just three games clear of the play-in tournament, after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.
Now, Houston is heavily favored at home against the Toronto Raptors, who are down RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Brandon Ingram. Toronto has really struggled on the road this season, but can it cover against this reeling Houston squad?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bets and a prediction for this interconference battle.
Raptors vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +9 (-110)
- Rockets -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +320
- Rockets: -410
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, TSN
- Raptors record: 16-36
- Rockets record: 32-20
Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- James Wiseman – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Raptors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley UNDER 14.5 Points (+100)
This is a tough matchup for Immanuel Quickley against one of the five best defenses in the NBA, and he’s failed to clear 14.5 points in four straight games since returning from injury.
That has been the story of Quickley’s season, as an elbow injury limited him to start the campaign, and he’s played just 13 games all season, shooting 40.7 percent from the field.
Plus, Quickley has played less than 28 minutes in all four of his games since returning, attempting just 5.8 shots per game. That usage isn’t nearly high enough to trust him in this market on Sunday.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
I love this matchup for Amen Thompson on the glass with Poeltl out, and the Rockets wing is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game, including 9.6 per game as a starter, this season.
Thompson has failed to grab nine or more boards in three straight, but he’s still cleared this prop in 10 of his last 17 games.
Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets have struggled in recent seasons without VanVlett, going 3-6 straight up without him in the 2023-24 campaign and 2-5 without him this season.
Not only that, but the Rockets are just 4-5-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, so I’m not entirely sold on them blowing out this shorthanded Toronto squad.
While the Raptors have been terrible on the road (4-20 straight up), they’re still over .500 (12-11) against the spread as a road underdog. Plus, the Raptors have actually been playing better as of late, ranking 13th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Poeltl and Barrett being out certainly is a tough pill to swallow, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raptors covered the spread here. Houston has not only lost six in a row, but it has three losses by double-digits in that stretch, including two outright losses to Brooklyn.
Pick: Raptors +9 (-110)
