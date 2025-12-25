Is Rashee Rice Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a concussion and missed Week 16 of the 2025 season, and he's listed as out for Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. Rice won't play again in the 2025 season after Kansas City placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday.
Since this matchup with Denver is on a Christmas and a short week, it was always going to be tough for Rice to clear concussion protocol and play. Plus, Kansas City's season is over, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew have both been lost for the season with knee injuries.
Rice was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season, but he's made a major impact in the games that he's played in.
In eight games, he's been targeted 78 times, reeling in 53 passes for 571 yards and five scores while playing 73.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Replacing Rice won't be easy, especially against a storng Denver pass defense.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Kansas City offense in Week 17.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Broncos
Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+650)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and he's eyeing Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy at a pretty insane price:
The Chiefs' offense is underrated, and I think Chris Oladokun can do some damage through the air. Xavier Worthy will act as the Chiefs' primary wide receiver on Sunday. He has already hauled in 42 receptions this year, and while he only has one touchdown, he's due for a second. He's a great longshot bet at +650.
