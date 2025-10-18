Is Rashee Rice Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
After missing the first six games of the 2025 season due to a suspension, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is set to make his debut in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rice is not listed on the Chiefs' injury report for Week 7, a sign that he'll be a full go for this divisional matchup.
Last season, Rice appeared in four games (although he was injured early on in the fourth and missed the rest of the season) and caught 24 or his 29 targets for 288 yards and two scores.
He should immediately be a key piece of a Kansas City offense that has found a groove over the last few weeks with Xavier Worthy back in action.
Here's how to bet on Rice in the prop market in his season debut on Sunday.
Best Rashee Rice Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Raiders
Rashee Rice OVER 5.5 Receptions (-113)
Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City wouldn't be easing Rice back into action in Week 7 after he missed the first six games of 2025.
Instead, he reported that Rice is expected to have a big workload, and that would make sense as the Chiefs try to get back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Rice essentially had 24 receptions in four games last season, and I love taking the OVER on his receptions prop against a Raiders defense that is just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Rice should assume the No. 1 role in Kansas City's passing offense as the season progresses.
