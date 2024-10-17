Is Rashid Shaheed Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints will be down a key weapon on offense in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.
Receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night’s matchup.
He is undergoing surgery on his meniscus, something that could land him on injured reserve.
Losing Shaheed is a massive blow to the Saints’ passing game, especially since Chris Olave (concussion) is also injured and out for this matchup.
So far this season, Shaheed has 20 receptions for 349 yards and three scores.
With the Saints shorthanded on offense, rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler may need to lean on the running game in Week 7.
Here’s a look at a key player in the prop market that could benefit from Shaheed being ruled out on Thursday.
Bub Means Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Broncos
A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bub Means only played in 19 snaps over the first five weeks of the season, and he was inactive in Week 3.
However, with Olave and Shaheed going down in Week 6, the rookie stepped up in a big way, catching five of his eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. Means played 71 percent of the Saints’ snaps against Tampa Bay, and he could be in line for a similar workload on a short week.
Means is listed at +400 to find the end zone in Week 7, and he currently (as of this writing) doesn’t have any other prop bets available for this game.
That’s likely due to the fact that oddsmakers aren’t sure who the Saints will lean on – or even use – in the passing game against Denver.
If you’re looking for a longshot anytime touchdown bet, Means could be worth a look after showing a solid rapport with Spencer Rattler in Week 6.
