Ravens 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Ravens Viewed as Playoff Contender)
The Baltimore Ravens had the best record in the NFL in 2023 behind the play of MVP Lamar Jackson and a stout defense.
While the AFC North is set to be as competitive as ever, and the Ravens to take a natural step back after such a dominant regular season that saw the team win 13 games, Baltimore is still seen as a very likely postseason team in the eyes of oddsmakers.
The Ravens need to replace several key players on the defense, but much of the core on offense is in place, including Jackson as the team looks to repeat as AFC North champions and return to the Super Bowl.
With success the prior year, though, comes more challenges, including a more treacherous schedule. Here’s how oddsmakers are pricing the Ravens to make the postseason in 2024.
Baltimore Ravens Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: -290
- No: +225
Ravens Clear Postseason Team in Eyes of Oddsmakers
The Ravens are given a 74.4% chance to make the postseason, based on the implied probability of the odds above.
While that’s a high likelihood, it’s not the virtual certainty that a team that is fresh off the best record in the NFL would hope for.
There are several roadblocks to the Ravens matching last season’s regular season success, including an enhanced division that features a rejuvenated Bengals team that has a healthy Joe Burrow, a Browns team that has Deshaun Watson back under center and a Steelers team that will hope to get a boost on offense with quarterback Russell Wilson.
Further, the Ravens must deal with tricky out of division opponents, including road trips to the Chiefs, Cowboys and Texans as well as home games against the Eagles and Bills.
With the talent spread out across the NFL in 2024, maintaining dominant records is tough year over year, but oddsmakers believe in the Ravens to at the very least make the postseason again. However, it’s far from a certainty given the tough path Jackson and co. will have.
