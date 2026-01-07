Ravens Next Head Coach Odds: Will Baltimore Hire Kevin Stefanski?
The Baltimore Ravens made a surprising move on Tuesday when it was announced they were parting ways with their head coach, John Harbaugh. Harbaugh had been the team's head coach since 2008, leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl win and six AFC North titles.
DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds on who will be named as the Ravens' next head coach, and it's a former coach of a fellow AFC North team that tops the list.
Ravens Next Head Coach Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kevin Stefanski +350
- Jesse Minter +350
- Brian Flores +450
- Todd Monken +450
- Mike McCarthy +500
- Klint Kubiak +500
- Chris Shula +600
- Kliff Kingsbury +600
- Joe Brady +700
- Jeff Harley +700
- Robert Saleh +1000
- Vance Joseph +1300
- Mike LaFleur +5000
- Ejiro Evero +2000
- Drew Petzing +2000
- Matt Nagy +2000
- Steve Spagnulo +2500
- Lou Anarumo +2500
Kevin Stefanski, who was just let go by the Cleveland Browns a few days ago, is the co-favorite to be the Ravens' next head coach. Stefanski was the top head coaching prospect before Harbaugh entered the market, so it would be a ton of sense for Stefanski to accept the Ravens job if offered. Baltimore is arguably the most attractive opening in the NFL, and the two-time Coach of the Year is familiar with the organization after coaching against it for the past number of years.
The other co-favorite is Jesse Minter, the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator. He's another candidate familiar with the Ravens' organization, having served as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach from 2017-2020.
Brian Flores is another top option at +450. The Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator is undoubtedly one of the best defensive minds in the game, but his tenure as the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019-2021 ended in disaster, which has made other teams hesitate to hire him as their head coach.
Todd Monken, the Ravens' current offensive coordinator, is also listed at +450, but I have my doubts he's a legitimate option based on the report that one of the driving factors in Harbaugh's release is his refusal to move on from Monken as their offensive coordinator.
