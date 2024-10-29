Ravens Super Bowl Odds Following Diontae Johnson Trade (Baltimore Remains in Top 3)
The Baltimore Ravens upgraded their wide receiver room in a big way on Tuesday, trading a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for receiver Diontae Johnson.
Baltimore will also receive a sixth-round selection from the Panthers in exchange for Johnson, who is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
The Ravens (5-3) are bolstering an already scary offense that features quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Zay Flowers. Johnson should make an impact for Baltimore this season as it looks to win the AFC and the Super Bowl.
Following the trade, Baltimore sits at +750 to win the Super Bowl this season -- the third best odds in the league, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and Detroit Lions (+600) have better odds than the Ravens to win it all this season.
Johnson, who faced the Ravens a lot during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has played well in spurts for the Panthers this season. While he struggled with Bryce Young under center in Weeks 1 and 2, he had three games with 78 or more receiving yards while playing with Andy Dalton.
Overall, Johnson has 30 catches on 58 targets for 357 yards and three scores this season. It'll be interesting to see how he's used in Baltimore's offense for the rest of the season.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.