Ravens vs. Bengals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Target Lamar Jackson)
The Baltimore Ravens have deployed a run-heavy attack – even more than they usually do – over the last two weeks to pick up wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.
Now, they’ll hit the road for a divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have found their offense the last two weeks, but still are one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL.
After giving up 38 points to the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Bengals allowed 24 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. They’ve allowed the sixth-most points in the NFL this season – a great sign for betting some touchdown scorers on Sunday.
Here are the best players to target to find the end zone in this AFC North clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (-125)
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+165)
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (-125)
Now, I’d love to bet on Derrick Henry to find the end zone in this matchup, but he’s sitting at -380 (!!) to score a touchdown. There is zero value in betting that prop.
So, I’ll side with Jackson at -125, hoping that Baltimore continues this run-heavy attack.
Cincinnati has allowed 4.4 yards per carry and five rushing scores through four weeks, and Jackson has averaged 6.2 yards per carry against Cincy in his career, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
This season, Jackson leads the NFL in yards per carry (7.94) and he’s found the end zone in each of his last two games.
The Ravens have leaned into using Lamar as a runner, giving him 16, five, 14, and six carries through four weeks. He’s worth a bet in this market with how often he’s deciding to scramble – or keep the ball on an RPO – this season.
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+165)
I’m kind of shocked to see Ja’Marr Chase at this price since he's found the end zone in back-to-back weeks for the Bengals.
Since Tee Higgins returned to action, Chase has 13 targets, nine receptions, 203 yards, and three scores.
Chase played a season-low 79 percent of the Bengals’ snaps last week, but I expect him to be heavily involved in the offense in what could be considered a must-win division game at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
