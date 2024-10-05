Ravens vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Fade Zack Moss vs. Baltimore's Defense.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will face off for the first time this season on Sunday. Sunday's AFC North duel will be a pivotal one as both teams do their best to catch the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.
If you want to place a few prop bets on this rivalry showdown, you've come to the right place. I have one player prop on each team locked in. Let's dive into it.
Ravens vs. Bengals Player Props
- Zack Moss UNDER 41.5 Rush Yards via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Zay Flowers OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards via BetMGM Sportsbook
Zack Moss UNDER 41.5 Rush Yards
Zack Moss to go UNDER his rushing yards total on Sunday is my No. 3 ranked player prop in the Week 5 edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
Zack Moss has seen his snap percentage decrease over the past three weeks as the Bengals give more work to Chase Brown. He played 80% of snaps in Week 2 but that lowered to 76% in Week 3 and then 60% in Week 4.
Even if he does get carries, he has to face a Ravens defense that allows only 3.0 yards per carry, the best mark in the NFL. Don't expect Moss to have a big game this weekend.
Zay Flowers OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
The Ravens get to take on one of the worst secondaries in the NFL this weekend. The Bengals rank 25th in opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt, which should set up the Ravens' top receiver, Zay Flowers, to have a huge game.
He has seen double-digit targets in two of four games this season so he should see plenty of opportunities to rack up yards against the Bengals.
NFL Week 5 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!