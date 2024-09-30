Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in a pivotal AFC North duel in NFL Week 5 action.
The Bengals saved their season in Week 4, getting their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Now, they're in another situation that could be considered "must-win" as a loss to the Ravens would drop them to 1-4. Meanwhile, the Ravens have bounced back from an 0-2 start to win two straight games, including an impressive Sunday Night Football convincing win against the Buffalo Bills.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this rivalry matchup.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-114)
- Bengals +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ravens -146
- Bengals +124
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-115)
- UNDER 50.5 (-105)
Ravens vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 2-2
- Bengals record: 1-3
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Bengals
- Ravens are 6-1 straight up in their last seven road games
- The OVER is 6-1 the last seven times the Ravens have played in Cincinnati
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Bengals' last 10 games
- Bengals are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
- Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games played in October
Ravens vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Andrew Vorhees, G - Questionable
- Michael Pierce, DT - Questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Trey Hendrickson, DE - Questionable
- B.J. Hill, DT - Questionable
- Tanner Hudson, TE - Questionable
- Sheldon Rankins, DT - Questionable
- Tanner McLachlan, TE - Out
Ravens vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: It turns out Derrick Henry still has plenty of juice left in his legs. People assumed he'd be a shadow of his former self this season, but the former Titan is averaging 6.0 yards per carry along with scoring six total touchdowns through the first four weeks. If the Bengals want any chance of winning this game, they need to slow down Henry.
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown: The Bengals are finally starting to give Chase Brown more carries and for good reason. He's averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the season and is providing the Bengals' some great offensive production to compliment their passing game. Keep an eye on him against the Ravens stout run defense.
Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
The Bengals' offense has caught fire, but I still have plenty of issues with their defense. They're 26th in the NFL in opponent points per game, allowing 26.0 per contest, and their secondary is allowing 6.4 yards per pass attempt. They're also 22nd in third down defense and 19th in red zone defense, which is a bad sign considering they've played offenses like the Patriots and Panthers.
Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is firing on all cylinders. They lead the NFL in yards per play, averaging 6.8 yards per snap, 0.4 more yards than the next best team. The Ravens have also covered the spread against the Bengals in four of the last five meetings between these two teams.
I'm surprised the Ravens aren't bigger than a field goal favorite. I'll lay the points with Baltimore on the road.
Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-114)
