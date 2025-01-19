Ravens vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Bet on Derrick Henry to Torch Buffalo's Defense)
The divisional round finale will feature a must-watch showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. The winner of the game will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
We only have a few games left to bet this NFL season so we need to take advantage of every opportunity we get. Let's do that by placing a few player props on this AFC showdown.
Ravens vs. Bills Player Prop Bets
- Keon Coleman Longest Receptions OVER 17.5 Yards (-108)
- Derrick Henry OVER 96.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 217.5 Pass Yards (-110)
Keon Coleman Longest Receptions OVER 17.5 Yards (-108)
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why Keon Coleman to haul in a reception of 18+ yards is my favorite prop bet for this game:
Betting on an opposing receiver to haul in a long reception against the Ravens has been one of my favorite bets to place on a weekly basis. Baltimore has allowed 58 receptions of 20+ yards this season, the third most in the NFL. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman has recorded a reception of 17+ yards in 10 of his 13 games this season.
In the regular season meeting between these two teams, Coleman brought in a reception of 24 yards. Another catch like that and we'll cash this bet.
Derrick Henry OVER 96.5 Rush Yards (-110)
I'm typically a pure analytics bettor, but what I'm about to say is completely speculation, but I feel like tackling Derrick Henry in the snow in 22 degree weather has to be a nightmare for a defense. That's likely especially true for a defense that ranks 20th in opponent yards per carry (4.5) this season.
Let's also remember Henry cooked the Bills for 199 yards on the ground in their Week 4 meeting. While he may not reach 200 yards this time around, I do expect the Ravens star running back to hit at least 100, making this a worthy bet to make.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 217.5 Pass Yards (-110)
The Ravens path to victory in this game is going to be running the football and if they can stay in front of the score board, I don't envision them abandoning that strategy. Lamar Jackson has made it clear he's not a fan of playing in the cold and with tonight's temperatures set to be freezing, I expect the Ravens to pound the rock and lean on Henry having another big game against the Bills.
When these two teams faced each other in Week 4, Jackson threw the ball just 18 times for 156 yards. Don't be surprised if we see a similar stat line from him tonight.
