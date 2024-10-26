Ravens vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Target Tight Ends)
The Baltimore Ravens have won five games in a row and sit atop the AFC North heading into a Week 8 rivalry matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season to a ruptured Achilles in Week 7, and veteran Jameis Winston is set to start for the team in Week 8.
Winston may actually improve an offense that struggled under Watson, but can it compete with a Ravens team that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play and No. 3 in points scored?
Baltimore’s offense has been money in the anytime touchdown scorer market – so much so that running back Derrick Henry is -295 (!!) to find the end zone this week.
While I won’t be laying the juice at that number, I do have three players bettors should consider to score in Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Browns
- David Njoku Anytime TD (+245)
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+185)
- Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+125)
David Njoku Anytime TD (+245)
Amari Cooper is now a Buffalo Bill, and David Njoku is the biggest beneficiary of that in the Cleveland passing attack.
In Week 7 with Watson, Winston, and Dorian Thomps-Robinson all getting time under center, Njoku saw a season-high 14 targets, reeling in 10 of them for 76 yards and a score.
Injuries have limited Njoku to just four games this season, but he thrived last season when Watson went down and Joe Flacco took over at quarterback. Does the same happen with Winston?
At +245, Njoku is massive steal in this market given his usage last week.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+185)
Is Mark Andrews back?
After a slow start to the 2024 season, the veteran tight end has found the end zone three times over the last two weeks, catching seven passes in the process.
Andrews had just six catches over his first four games, but since then he’s made 11 catches on 13 targets while playing over 50 percent of the team’s snaps in every game.
Andrews may no longer be the elite tight end he was once – especially with the Ravens managing his reps – but he still has a solid rapport with Lamar Jackson.
At nearly +200, Andrews is worth a shot to find the end zone for the third straight game.
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+125)
The MVP favorite, Lamar Jackson had a rushing touchdown called back in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He hasn’t found the end zone on the ground in three straight weeks, but I could see that changing on Sunday.
In two games against the Browns last season, Jackson had 68 rushing yards and a pair of scores, although both touchdowns came in the same game.
The Ravens have Henry to rely on, but if the Browns sell out to slow him down, it opens up Jackson on option plays.
I love the quarterback at plus money in what could be another high-scoring showing from Baltimore.
