Ravens vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Prediction for Jameis Winston)

The Baltimore Ravens have won five games in a row, and they come into Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns as massive 8.5-point favorites.
There has been a ton of line movement in this game because of the Browns’ quarterback position with Deshaun Watson (ruptured Achilles) out for the season.
Oddsmakers set the Browns as 11.5-point underdogs when opening this line, but then news broke that veteran Jameis Winston – not youngster Dorian Thompson-Robinson – would start in Week 8.
That moved the line from 11.5 to 8.5, a huge change for a divisional matchup.
Now, with Winston under center, there could be some ways to attack this Browns team in the prop market after the offense struggled under Watson.
Here are three plays that I’m eyeing for Sunday’s contest.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Browns
- David Njoku OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120)
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+185)
- Jameis Winston OVER 225.5 Pass Yards (-130)
David Njoku OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120)
Last week – the first one without Amari Cooper (traded to the Buffalo Bills) on the Browns – Njoku became the No. 1 target in the offense for all three Cleveland quarterbacks.
He finished with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 76 yards and a score. Now, with Winston under center, does Njoku have a higher floor?
I think he does, and he has at least seven targets and five catches in back-to-back games. I’ll trust the veteran tight end to lead this passing game in Week 8.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+185)
Is Mark Andrews back?
After a slow start to the 2024 season, the veteran tight end has found the end zone three times over the last two weeks, catching seven passes in the process.
In fact, Andrews had just six catches over his first four games, but since then he’s made 11 catches on 13 targets while playing over 50 percent of the team’s snaps in every game.
Andrews may no longer be the elite tight end he was once – especially with the Ravens managing his reps – but he still has a solid rapport with Lamar Jackson.
At nearly +200, Andrews is worth a shot to find the end zone for the third straight game.
Jameis Winston OVER 225.5 Pass Yards (-130)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is high on Winston in his first start of the season, choosing him as one of his favorite plays in his weekly Player Prop Countdown column:
I'm all in on the Browns now that Deshaun Watson is out at quarterback and Jameis Winston is in. With that being said, this bet is more of a bet against the Ravens defense than it is a bet on Winston.
Baltimore's secondary has been horrific. They've allowed the most passing yards per game this season at 287.1. They also rank 28th in opponent dropback EPA and 25th in opponent dropback success rate.
On top of that, the Ravens offense is so good that they put their opponents in a negative game script by the time the halftime whistle blows. That forces their opponents to abandon the run game and start airing it out every play, further adding to their passing yards.
It's not too big an ask for Winston to hit at least 226 yards.
