Ravens vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The Monday Night Football double-header will begin with an interconference showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Ravens have quickly re-established themselves as top contenders in the NFL, winning four-straight games after starting the season at 0-2. They're going to be a tough out for any team in the league, including the Buccaneers.
People expected Tampa Bay to regress this season after winning the NFC South in 2023, but they've got off to a strong start with a 4-2 record and impressive wins against the Lions and Saints. Now, if they can upset the Ravens, they'll announce to the league that they should be considered legitimate contenders.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -3.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -185
- Buccaneers +154
Total
- OVER 50 (-110)
- UNDER 50 (-110)
The spread for the game has remained steady all week with the Ravens sitting as 3.5-point favorites. The total has moved up one points from 49 to 50.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think this is a tough stylistic matchup for the Ravens:
This is a tough stylistic matchup for the Ravens. They boast the best run defense in the NFL, but their secondary leaves a lot to be desired. They allow 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 26th in the league, while also ranking 27th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate.
That means that a team that doesn't rely on their run game, but instead thrives with throwing the ball, is going to be a hard offense for Baltimore to stop. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are.
The Bucs haven't been able to run the ball well this season, but they rank near the top of the league in most passing statistics including first in dropback success rate. Baker Mayfield is having the best season of his career and their deep receiving core can attack weak secondaries early and often throughout the game.
If I'm going to bet on the Buccaneers because of their ability to torch the Ravens' secondary, I'm also going to lean toward this game going OVER its total. Baltimore's defense is going to look like a liability in this game.
Final score prediction: Ravens 34, Buccaneers 35
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!