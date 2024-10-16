Ravens vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head to Tampa Bay to take on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for the first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 7.
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Ravens have looked unstoppable since Week 3, winning their next four games behind a potent offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
The Buccaneers have been off to a hot start, scoring an average of 29.7 points per game this season, second only to the Detroit Lions.
In addition to Baker Mayfield leading the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns, the Bucs may have started to find an identity in the run game with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker.
Both defenses have their weaknesses and struggle in the wrong matchups.
Can the Bucs cover at home? Let’s break it down.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -3.5
- Buccaneers +3.5
Moneyline
- Ravens -180
- Buccaneers +150
Total
- 49
Ravens vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 21
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN/ABC
- Ravens Record: 4-2
- Buccaneers Record: 4-2
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- These teams have met just once since 2018. In 2020 the Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22 and covered the spread.
- The Ravens are 3-0 after a win this season
- The Bucs are 1-2 after a win
- The Bucs are 1-0 as home underdogs
- The Ravens are 2-0 as away favorites
- The Bucs are 2-1 as the home team, the Ravens are 2-1 as the away team
- Five of Baltimore’s games have gone over this year
- Four of Tampa Bay’s games have gone over
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- DE Broderick Washington - questionable
- G Andrew Vorhees- questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- RB Rachaad White- questionable
- C Graham Barton-questionable
- CB Jamel Dean - questionable
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Ravens Lamar Jackson
Jackson will be able to use his legs vs. Tampa Bay. The Bucs have allowed a league-most four rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this year, along with more than 31 rushing yards per game. They have also allowed the fourth-most passing yards this year, and with this game total set at 49, we should expect that trend to continue. Jackson’s 403 rushing yards lead all NFL quarterbacks, and his 1,529 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns rank fifth.
Buccaneers Baker Mayfield
Not only does Mayfield lead the league with 15 passing touchdowns, he’s doing it with an impressive 71% completion rate. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are balling this season, and the matchup this Monday is incredibly favorable for the passing game. No team has allowed more passing yards (1789) than the Ravens who have also allowed 11 passing touchdowns.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are a force to be reckoned with. Both defenses have strengths, but struggle in the wrong matchup.
The Ravens offense leads with the run game, rushing the ball a league-high 53% of the time with mobile QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry who leads the league with eight rushing touchdowns. The Bucs have been solid vs. running backs this season, allowing just 79 rushing yards per game, but they have been generous vs. runners who catch, allowing more than six catches and 50 receiving yards per game.
Expect to see Justice Hill also involved in this matchup.
The Bucs will lead with their passing game vs. this Ravens defense that has allowed a 67% completion rate and 8.1 yards per pass attempt this season. Bucs runners will likely be used more as pass-catchers in a close matchup vs. a Ravens defense that has just allowed a league-best 45 yards per game to opposing running backs.
The Ravens should be favored, but not by this much.
Baker Mayfield continues to be disrespected even at home. Take the 3.5 points.
Picks: Bucs +3.5 and OVER 49
