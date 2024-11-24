Ravens vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in the latest edition of the Harbaugh Bowl.
John beat his brother Jim in the two previous meetings between the brothers, with the latest being the Ravens win in Super Bowl 47 when John took down Jim and the 49ers. This will be the first matchup between the brother head coaches since Jim returned to the NFL after winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines.
If you want to place a couple of touchdown bets for Monday night, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into them.
Ravens vs. Chargers Touchdown Bets
- Zay Flowers Touchdown (+170)
- Will Dissly Touchdown (+310)
- Justice Hill Touchdown (+450)
Zay Flowers Touchdown (+170)
If you're going to bet on a Ravens receiver to score a touchdown, Zay Flowers is going to be the top options. He has 27 more targets than the next closest pass-catcher and 19 more receptions. He also already has four touchdowns on the season and we saw how well Ja'Marr Chase performed against the Chargers secondary last week which could lead to Flowers having a big performance on Monday night.
Will Dissly Touchdown (+310)
Will Dissly has become an integral part of the Chargers offense. He has seen at least six targets in four of his last fie games and he's fresh off a performance against the Bengals where he hauled in four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
He plays too big a role in the Chargers offense to be set at north of 3-1 odds to score a touchdown tonight.
Justice Hill Touchdown (+450)
We could see Justice Hill take on a bigger workload in the Ravens offense on Monday night. He played 49% of offensive snaps against the Steelers last week and he has also played a significant role in the passing game this season. Derrick Henry is still the No. 1 running back, but Hill will get chances to produce and is a great dark horse bet to find the end zone against the Chargers.
