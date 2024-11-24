Ravens vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens in a battle between brother head coaches.
With it being the final game of the week, let's place a few prop bets to try to boost our bankroll before this week's Thanksgiving action. I have three player props locked in for this AFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
Ravens vs. Chargers Player Props
- Justin Herbert OVER 255.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Zay Flowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-130)
- Justin Tucker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-128)
Justin Herbert OVER 255.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Betting on the quarterback that's facing the Ravens defense to go over their passing yards total has been a profitable bet on a weekly basis, so we're going to run it back on Monday night by taking Justin Herbert to throw for at least 256 yards.
The Ravens give up 7.2 yards per pass attempt and 284.5 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL. They're also 28th in opponent dropback EPA. Their secondary has been horrific all season and Herbert has been hitting his stride of late, throwing for at least 282 passing yards in four of his last five games.
Zay Flowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-130)
Zay Flowers is far and away the top passing option for the Ravens this season. he has 27 more targets and 19 more receptions than the next closest receiver an is averaging 4.7 receptions per game.
Considering the Chargers have a top three run defense, the Ravens are going to find more success throwing the ball on Monday night which should benefit Flowers' numbers significantly. I'll bet on him to haul in at least five receptions.
Justin Tucker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-128)
The Chargers have the second best red zone defense in the NFL, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on just 40.91% of red zone trips against them. That will likely lead to the Ravens being forced to kick field goals more often than they'd like.
Justin Tucker has had a rough 2024 campaign, but I think he bounces back on Monday night and records at least eight kicking points in the Harbaugh Bowl.
