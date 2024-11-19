Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
Before the season began, the Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens was one that football fans had circled with it being a showdown between brothers, Jim and John Harbaugh.
Now, the game has some added juice with both teams firmly in the mix in the AFC playoff race. The 7-3 Chargers have looked fantastic all season while the 7-4 Ravens haven't quite lived up to expectations this season, but are still a dangerous team for anyone to face.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Monday night showdown.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -3 (-105)
- Chargers +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens -155
- Chargers +130
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN/ABC
- Ravens Record: 7-4
- Chargers Record: 7-3
Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Ravens' last seven games
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games vs. Chargers
- Ravens are 2-4 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Chargers' last 12 games
- Chargers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five home games
Ravens vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Arthur Maulet, CB - Questionable
- Eddie Jackson, S - Questionable
- Sanoussi Kane, S - Questionable
- Roquon Smith, LB - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Khalil Mack, LB - Questionable
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Questionable
- Cam Hart, CB - Questionable
Ravens vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: The Ravens running back, Derrick Henry, is the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year for good reason. he's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 107.7 rushing yards per game. The Chargers defense is going to have its hands full slowing him down.
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: The Chargers rookie wide receiver continues to prove to be one of the best draft picks of the 2024 draft. He has established himself as the top option in the Chargers passing game, leading the team with 43 receptions and 615 receiving yards.
Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In the Week 12 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the underdog Chargers:
The Baltimore Ravens offense, when firing on all cylinders, is the best in the league. With that being said, they hurt themselves more than any other team. They lead the NFL in penalties this season with 92, 10 more than the next worse team. Their 763 penalty yards are also 74 more than the next closest team.
It's hard to not only win, but win with margin, when you're costing yourself that many yards a game.
If there's any team that can slow down the Ravens offense, it may just be the Chargers. Not only are they disciplined, committing the fourth fewest penalties at 53, but they're fourth in both opponent EPA and opponent success rate.
Then there's also the matter of Justin Herbert going up against the abysmal Ravens defense. The Ravens are 28th in opponent dropback EPA and 27th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2). Herbert may be poised for his best start of the season.
I'll take the points with Los Angeles at home.
Pick: Chargers +3 (-110)
