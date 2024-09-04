Ravens vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 1
The Chiefs host the Ravens for Thursday Night Football, and we’re all hoping for a shootout!
I have a bet on the under, however. But don’t worry, we’re still taking a few overs on player props!
The markets for this game are really picked over, as bettors have had months to sort data and make their choices. It was hard to find much value in this first game, but I noticed MGM had a few more favorable lines. Pay attention to where each bet is listed below to be sure you get the best return on your investment.
Ok, without further ado, let’s dive in for our first player props of the 2024 NFL season!
Best Player Props for Ravens vs. Chiefs
Derrick Henry longest rush over 13.5 yards (-120) at BetMGM
The Chiefs allowed 4.58 yards per carry- the fourth highest mark- to opposing runners last season. Much of that had to do with long gains. Fourteen runners exceeded this mark vs. the Chiefs in 2023 including Zamir White, Breece Hall, Raheem Mostert, Josh Jacobs, and Jahmyr Gibbs. I’ll bet Henry is in that company. Henry exceeded this prop in 12 of 17 games played with the Titans last season and he has exceeded this prop in four of his five career games vs. the Chiefs. Those went for 68, 56, and 35 and 15 yards. Look for Henry to break off a big run on Thursday night.
Xavier Worthy under 3.5 receptions (-128) at BetMGM
There’s a lot of juice on this one, but I’m willing to pay for it. Worthy will be the deep threat in this Chiefs offense, and he may get away with a big play or two, but I don’t see the rookie hauling in four passes vs. this Ravens defense. The Ravens allowed 52 plays of over 20+ passing yards per game last season. That's an average of three per.game, and they allowed the league's lowest passer rating, just 74.6. Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Pacheco will take up those low aDOT targets instead.
Zay Flowers longest reception over 20.5 (-110) at DraftKings
The Chiefs allowed a completion of at least 21 yards to 16 quarterbacks during the regular season last year. Only Bailey Zappe fell short (20 yards). Flowers had a 54 yard catch in the AFC Championship game, and he exceeded this prop in eight of his 16 regular-season games. Lamar Jackson’s longest completion prop is set at 34.5, and I’m willing to bet that completion is to Flowers who owned 23% of the team’s targets last season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.