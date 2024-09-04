Ravens vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in Week 1
The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night when the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship.
As we approach the opening kickoff, it's time for me to not only predict a winner, but attempt to guess what the exact final score will be. It's a tall order, but I'm up for the task.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens +3 (-120)
- Chiefs -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens +128
- Chiefs -152
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Ravens vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
If you read the Week 1 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you'd know that I love the UNDER for opening night.
People are quick to forget these two defenses ranked first in second last season in both opponent points per game and opponent points per game. I know there are electric playmakers on the offensive side of the ball for both teams, but we're talking about the top two scoring defenses in the league from a year ago.
The Ravens also finished the year second in opponent yards per play (4.6) while the Chiefs finished fifth (4.8). Finally, let's consider the fact red zone offense has a bit of a sore spot for Patrick Mahomes and company, scoring a touchdown on just 51.25% of red zone trips, the 14th-lowest rate in the league.
The UNDER, in my opinion, is the right bet to place for opening night.
So, you know I think it's going to be a low-scoring game, but what about who wins the game?
I picked the Ravens to win the AFC Championship last season and while the bet didn't pan out, I see no reason to stray from my opinion Baltimore can beat Kansas City. The Ravens utilized a baffling gameplan in that matchup, refusing to run the football despite it being their biggest strength and run defense being the biggest weakness of the Chiefs.
I expect John Harbaugh to have learned from that mistake, and for him to decide to rightfully lean on his run game in the rematch, attacking the Chiefs where they're vulnerable.
I'll take the Ravens to get their revenge on Thursday night.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Chiefs 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
