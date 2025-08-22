Ravens vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
A battle of Maryland will take place in the final week of the NFL Preseason when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Washington Commanders.
Don't expect starters to play for either team in this one, as Week 3 is generally used as a final evaluation tool before the last round of roster cuts. With that being said, we can still find a bet to place to try to make some money. In this article, I'm going to dive into the odds and give you my prediction.
Ravens vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-115)
- Commanders +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -148
- Commanders +126
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-110)
- UNDER 35.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN unlmtd
- Ravens Record: 2-0
- Commanders Record: 0-2
Ravens vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- John Harbaugh is 46-17 straight up and 42-21 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason in his career
- Dan Quinn is 7-19 straight up and 7-18-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason in his career
Ravens vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
With this game largely being between backups and reserves, we have little to base our bet on for this final week of the preseason. That's why I'm largely going to lean on what we do know, which is both coaches' history in exhibition games.
John Harbaugh might just be the best preseason coach of all time. The Ravens are 46-17 straight up and 42-21 in the Harbaugh era. Meanwhile, Dan Quinn is just 7-19 and 7-18-1 against the spread as a head coach.
The Ravens have won and covered in both of their preseason games thus far, so let's see if they can make it three in a row.
Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-115) via FanDuel
