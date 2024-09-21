Ravens vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3 (King Henry Bound to Find End Zone)
The Ravens head to Dallas in a surprising 0-2 hole to start the season after squandering a late lead to the Raiders.
Baltimore is in a desperate spot for a win, but head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday in a game with a near coin flip line. Instead of discussing the outcome of the game, how should we focus on player props? The Cowboys are 1-1, but after a disheartening loss to the Saints, the team may look to focus Rico Dowdle more in the offense.
Meanwhile, I'm trusting the best on the Ravens offense, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, to have big outings.
Here's my three favorite player props for Sunday's outing.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Cowboys
- Lamar Jackson OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Rico Dowdle OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
Lamar Jackson OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Jackson is a devastating rusher, but we saw him take off far less in Week 2 relative to Week 1, down from 16 rushes to five, and his total drop from 122 to 45.
Against the Cowboys, I think we find a happy medium of carries, say about 10, which should get him well over this mark in a projected coin flip matchup.
Dallas’ strength is up front, which could lead to more passing, which would lead to more scrambles from Jackson, helping him get the necessary volume to go over.
Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer
While the Cowboys defense is stout up front, the team ranks dead last in the NFL thus far in EPA/Rush. Not to mention, Henry is as difficult to tackle as any player in the league, and the team’s goal line option.
Henry has scored in each game already this season, and at a coin flip odds with a higher total than average of 47.5, I’m willing to bank on the Ravens getting a handful of tries from in close to punch it in with the new top running back on the team.
Rico Dowdle OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
Dowdle continues to eat away at Ezekiel Elliot’s usage, and it’s only a matter of time before the more explosive back takes over as the top RB in Dallas’ offense.
I believe that he’ll be used more on passing downs for the time being, and this total is far too short on his potential upside, evident in his four-catch, 29-yard effort against the Saints on five targets.
While the game script may have helped inflate that total, it matches my belief that Dowdle will be used on passing downs. So far this season, Dowdle has played on 26 passing snaps and 16 rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
