Ravens vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Ravens are set as the biggest favorites of the 2024 season, listed as 16-point favorites to Tommy DeVito and New York Giants.
Sometimes when there's a game that has that big of a spread, you're better off attacking the player prop market instead, so that's exactly what I'm going to do for this lopsided interconference showdown.
Ravens vs. Giants Player Prop Bets
- Tommy DeVito UNDER 179.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Justice Hill OVER 12.5 Rush Yards (-125)
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Tommy DeVito UNDER 179.5 Pass Yards (-115)
The Ravens pass defense struggled in the first half of the season, but they've been much better of late. In their last three games, they're allowing just 5.4 yards per pass attempt and they rank eighth in opponent dropback EPA since Week 9.
Tommy DeVito threw for just 189 yards against a much worse Buccaneers secondary in his only start this season so I expect much worse from him this Sunday.
Justice Hill OVER 12.5 Rush Yards (-125)
With the Ravens being 16-point favorites, you have to imagine some second-string players will get in the game in the second half. That's when I expect Justice Hill to shine. Keeping Derrick Henry on the field in a blowout makes no sense, so the Ravens will likely turn to Hill.
He's already averaging 14.7 rush yards per game and now he gets to face a Giants team that's allowing 4.9 yards per rush attempt.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Mark Andrews has been a touchdown machine in the past handful of weeks. He's found the end zone six times in the Ravens' past eight games. Lamar Jackson has targeted him five or more times in three of their last four games.
If you're going to bet on a pass-catcher of the Ravens to find the end zone, Andrews provides the best value.
