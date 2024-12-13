Ravens vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Back Baltimore on Road)
The Baltimore Ravens are the biggest favorite in the NFL in Week 15, as they hit the road to play the lowly New York Giants.
New York lost on a last-second field that was blocked in Week 14, and now it finds itself as a 14.5-point underdog against Lamar Jackson and company.
The Ravens are fresh off of a bye, and they’re looking to stay in the mix for the AFC North – although the Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold a two-game lead on them.
With Tommy DeVito set to start, the Giants could be in trouble in this one. It’s already clear that they have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in yards per play entering Sunday’s action.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup in Week 15.
Ravens vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -16 (-108)
- Giants +16 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -1200
- Giants: +750
Total
- 42.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
So far in the 2024 campaign, the Ravens are 6-6-1 against the spread while the Giants are 4-9 against the spread.
Even as a home underdog, New York has struggled, going just 2-5 against the spread in those games. Baltimore is 4-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season.
Ravens vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
So, should bettors trust the Ravens out of a bye?
Since John Harbaugh took over in Baltimore, his team is 10-9 against the spread out of the bye week.
While that isn’t a crazy trend, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan does have some interesting reasons why you should back the Ravens in this one – which he broke down in his Road to 272 column earlier this week:
A 14.5-point spread is a crazy amount of points to lay on a team, but I see no other option than to do exactly that in this lopsided affair in Week 15. The Baltimore Ravens are fresh off their BYE week and will take on the Giants in a game between arguably the best and worst offenses the league has to offer.
The Ravens lead the NFL in yards per play, averaging 6.8 yards per snap, while the Giants rank 31st averaging 4.7 yards per snap. That number has been even worse in recent weeks, averaging a measly 4.3 yards per play in their last three games since they moved on from Daniel Jones, that's the last mark in the league in that time frame. Not only that, but their best chance of moving the ball is with their running back, Tyrone Tracy Jr., but the Ravens' defensive strength is their ability to stop the run, ranking third in opponent rush EPA.
This is a completely lopsided affair on both sides of the ball and with the Ravens coming into this game fresh with plenty to play for with the AFC North still up for grabs, this has all the making of a blowout.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 31, Giants 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.