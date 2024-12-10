Ravens vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15 (How to Bet Total)
The Baltimore Ravens are fresh off of their bye week, and they’ll look to get in the win column on Sunday against the New York Giants.
New York is arguably the worst team in the NFL this season, and it lost on a blocked field goal in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. Whether the Giants start Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito, it’s clear that they have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in yards per play.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still have an outside chance to win the AFC North, but they’ll potentially need to win out to make it happen.
Can they get things started on the right foot as major favorites in Week 15?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup.
Ravens vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -15 (-108)
- Giants +15 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -1000
- Giants: +650
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ravens vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 8-5
- Giants record: 2-11
Ravens vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 6-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 4-9 against the spread this season.
- New York is 2-5 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
- Baltimore is 4-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season.
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Ravens’ 13 games this season.
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Giants’ 13 games this season.
Ravens vs. Giants Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Rashod Bateman – questionable
- Kyle Van Noy – questionable
- Sanoussi Kane – questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Jermaine Eluemunor – questionable
- Jon Runyan – questionable
- Chris Hubbard – questionable
- Dru Phillips – questionable
- Deonte Banks – questionable
- Bobby Okereke – questionable
Ravens vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: It’s hard to find a better matchup for Derrick Henry, as the Giants rank 30th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.9) and 29th in EPA/Rush on defense this season. Henry has 240 carries for 1,407 yards and 13 scores this season, averaging over 100 yards per game.
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: If the Giants can get him the ball, Malik Nabers should eat against this Baltimore secondary. The Ravens rank 27th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense and dead last in passing yards allowed. Nabers had five catches for 79 yards in Week 14 and has 80 catches for 819 yards on the season.
Ravens vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
This game sets up perfectly for an UNDER – even though the Ravens’ defense has forced them to play some high-scoring games this season.
Both Lock and DeVito aren’t going to be able to truly exploit Baltimore’s weaknesses in the secondary, and the Giants have played nine games this season that have gone under 43.5 points – and they’ve hit the UNDER in nine of 13 games overall.
Meanwhile, New York’s defense struggles against the run, so the Ravens should lean on their ground game to rack up points – and chew clock – on Sunday.
Laying more than two scores with any team is a risk, especially one with a defense like Balitmore’s.
Still, I don’t see the Giants, who scored just 11 points in Week 14, putting up enough points to push this game over the total.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
