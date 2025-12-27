Ravens vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (Target Jayden Reed)
The second leg of Saturday's NFL doubleheader is an interconference showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers. The Ravens will need to win and hope the Steelers lose to the Browns on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Packers have already clinched a playoff berth after the Vikings defeated the Lions on Thursday, but they can still improve their seeding and even win the NFC North if things break their way.
Let's take a look at a few touchdown bet I think hold value for this marquee matchup.
Ravens vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Bets
- Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+220)
- Emmanuel Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+270)
- Rashod Bateman Anytime Touchdown (+850)
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Jayden Reed has been fantastic since returning to the Packers' lineup. He has hauled in a combined 12 receptions for 121 yards in his past three games. He has yet to find the end zone since returning from injury, but he's been getting enough looks that it's clear he's going to score again sooner rather than later.
Emmanuel Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Emmanuel Wilson has been getting more and more work for the Packers lately, including racking up 82 yards on 14 carries last week for 5.9 yards per rush. Josh Jacobs isn't the clear primary back for the Packers' offense anymore, and we're seeing more split carries between the two backs. That could make Wilson a great bet to find the end zone at +270.
Rashod Bateman Anytime Touchdown (+850)
It's crazy to consider that Rashod Bateman is the No. 2 wide receiver in the Ravens' lineup, yet his touchdown odds are set at north of 8-1 odds. If the Ravens find themselves in a deficit early in the game, they're going to have to get Tyler Huntley to throw the ball, and that's where Bateman might find a chance to haul in a touchdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
