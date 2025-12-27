Ravens vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 (Bet on Derrick Henry)
By way of the Detroit Lions getting upset by the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, the Green Bay Packers have officially clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs. On Saturday night, they'll take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are desperately trying to get back in the mix in the AFC North but will likely be without Lamar Jackson in this Week 17 showdown.
If you want to get in on some player props for this standalone game, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at two of my favorites.
Ravens vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Derrick Henry OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Zay Flowers Longest Reception UNDER 19.5 Yards (-108)
Derrick Henry OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
With Jackson likely out for this game, the Ravens would be smart to lean on their run game to try to keep their playoff hopes alive and not ask too much of Tyler Huntley. The good news for them is that the Packers rank 22nd in the NFL in opponent rush success rate this season. It's also worth noting that Henry is always at his best in December. Throughout his career, he has averaged 5.22 yards per carry and 93.7 yards per game in December, which is 10 yards more per game than any other monthly average.
He could be in for a big game on Saturday night.
Zay Flowers Longest Reception UNDER 19.5 Yards (-108)
The Packers do an extremely good job of keeping passing plays in front of them, allowing the second-lowest yards per completion in the NFL at 9.2. They have also allowed only 39 passing plays of 20+ yards and just six passing plays of 40+ yards in 2025. That could limit Zay Flowers' explosive play ability, especially with the Ravens having to roll with their backup quarterback. Instead of taking shots downfield, running the ball, and attempting easy completions may be the route the Ravens may decide to take in this one.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!